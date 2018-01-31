Speech to Text for Bringing Home a Hero: 1st Lt. Clayton Cullen arrives in IN

breaking news this morning -- a wabash valley soldier killed during a "training exercise" is coming home. united states army first lieutenant "clayton cullen" -- died earlier this month in california. team coverage begins in indianapolis with news 10's brittany earl. that's where -- lieutenant cullen's casket... was expected to arrive just moments ago. ////////////// many in bicknell knew him as "clay". but in the army... he was known as "first lieutenant clayton robert cullen". before joining the military... he was a graduate of north knox high school. cullen was 25 years old. he died doing a training excercise in a helicopter. the entire town of bicknell has their flags flying at at half-staff in remembrance of his service. they'll continue doing this a week after his funeral. cullen was in the 4th infantry division in colorado springs. family members like his cousin melissa were sad to hear the news of his death. but she was happy clay got to serve in the military doing what he enjoyed. his casket is expected to arrive at the indianapolis airport around 5:30 a.m.