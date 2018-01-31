Speech to Text for 1A Clay City sectional

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

between the eels as clay city took on eminence... lauryn myers comes up with the loose ball ....the clay city sophomore goes coast to coast to give c-c a 28-point third quarter lead... story of this game was the shooting of madelyn ames, late third quarter she buries her seventh three of the game.... she broke the school single- season record for three's tonight, she now has 74 this year... clay city wins big 76- 33.....ames had 22 in the victory.... north central took on shakamak at the eel dome... freshman averi davidson playing in her first sectional game tonight of her high school career had 10 for north central ...she's going to be a good one... moriah messmer finds morgan yeryar, she rattles in a jumper for shakamak.... north central off on the three but rachel shroyer out fights two shakamak defenders for the board and bucket .....shroyer had 12 ....