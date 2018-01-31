Speech to Text for 1A Loogootee sectional

state tourney our second highest ranked team.... the lady lions are fifth in the 1a polls .....their 18 and two record is their best season since 2004-2005 loogootee is hosting a sectional, they took on orleans... how do you break a zone defense, get open in the middle of it ....julianne bell does and banks in two for logootee... no one stops brooklyn jones....the loogootee freshman goes coast to coast and kisses two off the glass... loogootee has so much young talent, its not even funny....kalea fleming the easy steal and hoop... the fifth ranked lady lions wins 47- 33.... they faced second ranked rivet on friday ... the second game at looogootee had barr-reeve and shoals ... shoals leaves barr-reeve's moriah bullock open behind the arc, the sophomore says thank you very much... bullock hit early so shoals gets out on her, she goes by with the shot fake and dishes to rachael wilson for two.... barr-reeve wins 39-23 over shoals.... county rivals opened things at the north vermillion sectional as riverton parke took on rockville... lady rox finds kylen mcmullen