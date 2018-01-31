Speech to Text for 2A North Daviess sectional

where 2a number 10 north knox and 13th ranked linton are in action....if the lady warriors and lady miners take care of business this week, they should meet in the finals saturday... but first things first, north knox opened sectionals against mitchell... rylee hammelman open for the deep two, she's money for north knox... hope the hammelman family dvr the show tonight, rylee is all over it....later she tickles the twine from downtown.... of course you can't have a north knox highilght without miss superstar mikenzi meurer... the junior with the steal and easy hoop the other way... north knox rolls 55-27 .....meurer had 22 points in the win.... so north knox took care of their business, could linton ..they went up against north daviess... mallorey frye with a great assist to hannah frady for a linton hoop.....nice pass... nothing came easy for north daviess on the offensive end...hunter buhler with the tough hoop off the friendly bounce... mallory frye finds a lane she likes and she drives right through the north daviess defense for two more for linton... lady miners dominate this one, 53-28 over north daviess.... i'm going to take a timeout...when i come back we'll have sectional action from loogootee, north vermillion and clay city... welcome back to