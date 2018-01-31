Speech to Text for 3A Owen Valley sectional

champs northview taking on south vermillion.... rebecca berry with the hoop and harm to give south vermillion a 40-28 third quarter lead... northview would answer with a 16- nothing run .... sonja nelson did most the damage from distance.....she gives northview a 42-40 lead in the fourth.... the second half was a game of runs....south vermillion would answer northview with a 12-ohh run..... tied at 44 with less than four to go.... mallory hawkins scores off the steal from chloe rippy... hawkins had a game-high 27 points ....south vermillion never trails again... lady wildcats upset lady knights 55-47.... its south vermilion first win over northview since 2012 .... [f8]washington pike central-vo 3a southridge sectional at 17-4 washington opening against pike central ... second quarter....lady