Speech to Text for 4A Avon Sectional

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of in the paint... the indiana high school girls basketball state tournament tipped off tonight.... sports 10 has highlights from 12 games and seven different sectionals ... at the 4a avon sectional, both terre haute north and terre haute south were underdogs looking for opening round upsets .... terre haute north faced the host avon lady orioles... lady patriots rallying ....sarah chatman the steal feeds aundrea kearschner the bucket to tie the game with under three to play... north thinking upset ....kaityln hawkins gives them the lead on the layup late in the fourth quarter... less than five seconds to go, tie game...... north ball... zoe howes for the win, she gets a decent shot off but it doesn't go in and we're heading to overtime... kearschner hits a three in ot for north, but turnovers late killed the lady patriots... terre haute north's upset bid comes up short....avon holds on 68-64 in overtime... the second game at avon had terre haute south and mooresville meeting for the second time in a week,... taylor pepperworth one on one in the open floor and the advantage will always go to the terre haute south senior...she is so darn good... pepperworth sharing the rock zayda hatfield who says 1-2-3.... more pepperworth.... she goes by three mooresville defenders for a hoop....her solid career comes to an end tonight... mooresville beats terre haute south for the second straight time, lady pioneers win going away 77-49 .... [f7]northview south vermillion-vo 3a owen valley sectional, had defending sectinoal champs