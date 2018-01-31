Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 48. breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. wednesday night a chance of rain before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow between 4am and 5am, then a chance of snow after 5am. cloudy, with a low around 33. south southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. low around 27. south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 48. breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. wednesday night a chance of rain before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow between 4am and 5am, then a chance of snow after 5am. cloudy, with a low around 33. south southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. what should be done with the sullivan city pool? that's the big question for the sullivan city park low around 27. south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 48. breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. wednesday night a chance of rain before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow between 4am and 5am, then a chance of snow after 5am. cloudy, with a low around 33. south southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. low around 27. south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 48. breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. wednesday night a chance of rain before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow between 4am and 5am, then a chance of snow after 5am. cloudy, with a low around 33. south southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. low around 27. south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 48. breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. wednesday night a chance of rain before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow between 4am and 5am, then a chance of snow after 5am. cloudy, with a low around 33. south southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. what should be done