Speech to Text for Adoptive Clothes Closet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

parents in the valley. today was the grand opening of the "region 8 clothing closet". northside community united methodist church on fruitridge avenue in terre haute opened their doors to the program. a foster or adoptive parent can come here and get clothing, underware, socks, shoes, blankets and hygeine products. and if they don't have what you need... they'll try and find it. the closet is put on and run by the support group "indiana foster and adoptive parents". ..."we want foster children to come here and feel loved and to have everything they need to help them thrive in foster care ..." the closet is open 6 days a week. it's run strictly on donations. region 8 serves clay, vigo, sullivan, parke and vermillion counties.