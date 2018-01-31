Speech to Text for Riverton Park out sick with the flu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

they're closely monitoring flu activity. that's after nearly 130 students were reported absent today at riverton parke high school in parke county. school officials say of those absences -- close to a hundred were "confirmed" illnesses. news 10's alia blackburn has more on what you need to know to keep you and your child healthy. tuesday made for a busy day for the southwest parke school corporation... "we had a number of absences reported at riverton parke high school..." out of the 440 kids in the building... superintendent dr. phil harrison says 128 students were absent on tuesday... "of those 128, we had 98 that were confirmed illnesses." that's also past the school's 20 percent mark. any time that level is reached -- harrison says they have to report it. "we were able to contact the local department of health, as well as the indiana department of education with our numbers." parents were notified by telephone tuesday afternoon about the school's flu policy... superintendent harrison emailed us the transcript of that message. we also found it on the school's facebook page. in it -- it says the numbers were reported to the indiana department of education and the local department of health. after sorting through data -- a closure was not needed but they did recommend extra cleaning efforts. "we clean door knobs, we clean common surfaces, we clean restrooms extremely well.... anything a student might touch or interact with on a given day." beyond the cleaning... harrison says they'll continue to monitor absences and report them as necessary. keeping you and your families safe in the season of sickness. in parke county -- alia blackburn -- news 10. the school corporation is also asking parents to keep sick children at home. school officials say if your child is sent home from school with a fever -- they are "required" to stay home the nex day. they also must be fever free -- without the use of medication -- for 24 hours. [b11]flu and restaurants-otsr vo the "center for disease control and prevention"