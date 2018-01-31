Speech to Text for Animal Abuse Registry

... she explains what local communites could do to work around the statehouse. state legislators will not be voting on a measure to institute a state wide animal abuse registry. but... it is possible to create a local registry without passing any state laws or local ordinances. covered: "i think it would be important to establish something like that." terre haute pet owners vivian hansen and dustin meny agree -- "it's unfair" bills aimed at protecting animals will not even get a hearing at the indiana statehouse this session. "i think it's something that action needs to be taken because it's a bigger problem than people would probably think." without movement at the state level... an evansville city councilwoman says she worked with local police... humane officers and the prosecutor's office to create a city wide animal abuse registry without passing any ordinaces. that registry went live last week. phoner: "these are actually convicted cases so they are public record. so since they are public record, you know, we can put them on our police department website just like just we do, you know, people that are wanted for different things." councilwoman mosby says she wanted to create the registry in a way other communities could easily mirror. shelters can use the information to screen adopters -- and ensure animals are not going home with convicted abusers. it is also a resource for the public. phoner: "you may have a neighbor that's not suppose to have animals, and you look over in their yard and they do, you can help be the eyes and the ears for the police department." hansen and meny say they like the idea ... "i mean, i think it's important that our local leaders get involved in something with that just to kind of let us know that they care about our issues regarding our animals." evansville councilwoman mosby says she has already been contacted by people in kentucky to set up registries there... and she would be willing to help people in the wabash valley do the same. if you'd like to contact council woman