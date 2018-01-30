Speech to Text for Poplar Flower Shop has new owners

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

years -is changing ownership for the first time! the location and name of the business won't change. but as new 10's brittany earl shows us -- "the face behind the counter" will be different. it's truehistory runs deep in terre haute. sot 1 "my grandfather, mac randoff started it in 1920." today "this man" - who's family created "beautiful flowers" for 97-years - is standing behind the counter for the last time. sot 10 "this will be the first valentine's day since 1973 that i haven't been here. jim sitarski decided to sell the family business - a terre haute staple - the poplar flower shop. sot 5 "well my wife told me, when i got ready to retire i'd know when. and it was about the 16th of may this year, i didn't wanna get up." at the start of the new year -- jim sold "the shop" to "greg and molly barrett. another local family with deep roots to terre haute. sot 13 "it's interesting because i don't know if i had ever met jim until the first time we came in here but obviously with the ties to both my parents and my in-laws there was already some sort of connection." sot 7 "yeah well, greg's dad was our football coach at schulte, jay barrett. then molly's dad steve butwin and i graduated together and sue her mom was a year behind us, we all went to schulte high school." some family history - making a bitter sweet moment - a little easier. sot 6 "i'm just so glad we got a family like the butwin's and the barrett's that are going to continue on poplar flower shop because it is a family business." even though jim is no longer behind the counterthe unforgettable pink neon lights and the oh so charming bell -- will continue to ring - just with another family. sot 3 "it's been a fabulous business, terre haute and vigo county has been good to us. and hopefully people think we've been good to them." in terre haute with photojournalis t devan ridgeway, i'm brittany earl, news 10. i'll