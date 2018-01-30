Speech to Text for Sullivan Pool issues part 2

the city's pool. that's as residents are coming together to brainstorm about the venue's future. brandon knoepfle is the co-founder of the acorn grill. he says business is good now -- but could be even better in the future. "more tourists in the area more families visiting the area. a bigger draw to sullivan. letting people experience what sullivan has to offer." knoepfle is hopeful because of talks to re- vamp the sullivan city pool. instead of more cosmetic fixes -- some ideas would upgrade the pool's current use. "a convention space for holding events and meetings. some want to see an indoor complex some want to keep it outdoor. others want to see the sports complex side of it." the city park board is open to any and all ideas. that's why it's holding public input meetings. "if the public decides to go a different direction and not compete with marshall illinois and robinson illinois and vincennes indiana // that have spent millions of dollars investing in their pool for that sixty day window // then we're in." sullivan mayor clint lamb says county residents should come share their ideas. "sullivan city pool has been servicing the entire county, that's sullivan county families, sullivan county youth, sullivan county senior citizens, for 54 years now." besides being a resident and businessman-- knoepfle is also a dad. that's why he got involved in the city pool discussion -- and urges others to do the same. "i don't want my daughter to have this conversation when she's 25 or 30 year's old. if she decides to stay in sullivan. i want to get these problems and solutions fixed now." in sullivan -- lacey clifton-- news 10. the sullivan city park board wants your input on this future project. a public forum will be held at the sullivan city park shelter house. mark your calendars for february 20th at 6 p-m.