Speech to Text for Flu and restaurants

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

news 10's "abby kirk" joins us now "live" from outside "delis cafe" in terre haute. she has more on "the fight" they're up against... patrece and rondrell....say the weekend rolls around ...and that for some people can mean enjoying bars and restaurants.... but, with that said...it also means more opportunities for germs to spread.... nat "we have two taco salads right now..." order up.... nat "and a salad with cheese...little one." ....a busy lunch hour at delish caf in terre haute. nat nat "we treat everybody as a family." and---what's on the menu...is hopefully not the "flu".... "seems like it's been really bad." the flu can have an impact on restaurants.. delish cafre owner...senka delich is not taking any chances.... nat "it is scary...because people are actually dying." the centers for disease and control prevention estimate more than 30-million americans have been diagnosed with the flu .... nat "everything that we touch...we try to wash hands." and---.about 56-thousand have died so far... nat "it's hot...water..." delich...makes sure to clean her restaurant... nat "we use a lot of bleach...a lot of bleach." as much as possible.... nat "99.9 percent germs killer..." cleaning all surfaces.... nat and---offering sanitizers at every corner.... for her customers ....and a "must" for her employees.... nat people agree ... it's all about keeping clean.... "that's the best thing to do...just wash your hands." "make sure you get all up and around your wrists..." "don't put your hands around your face... don't chew on your ink pens...i mean pretty basic common sense things." delch says if her employees show symptoms...they' re off the job for a few days. nat they saniztize after touching money ... "when you touch money and touch the credit card...you don't know where the money has been..." and---before delivering food. taking action before it's too late ... "she's gonna wash her hands over there." now, the c-d-c continues to say that the best tip to battle the flu is washing your hands thouroughly ....and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. if you're sick, stay at home...and get better...to prevent spreading it more. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10, back to you. a wabash valley school district is also keeping a close eye on the