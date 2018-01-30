Speech to Text for Set of armed robberies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

"at this hour".. "police" are asking "for your help". first.. around 5:30 yesterday evening.. "police" were called "to metro p-c-s" located at "15-43 fort harrison road". "the clerk said" .. a white male.. wearing dark clothing .. walked in.. showed a knife.. and demanded money. "according to police".. "the suspect" left with an undisclosed amount of money. then.. just "15"-minutes later. "officers" were called to "subway".. at 17-35 north 3rd street "for another armed robbery". the clerk there.. said the same thing. a white male.. wearing dark- colored clothing.. walked in.. showed a knife.. demanded money and got away with an un-disclosed amount of cash. no injuries were reported in either crime. "if" you have any information on either one of these armed robberies.. you're asked to pick-up the phone and call crime-stoppers at 238-stop. [b10]trash can explosion-vo "a trash can bomb".. explodes.. putting police