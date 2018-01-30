Speech to Text for Buddy Ellinger Jr. plea deal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

murder trial "cut short". [b5]buddy ellinger trial-mug vo with-in the last few hours.. "buddy ellinger junior" "entered a plea deal". "police say".. "ellinger" killed "thomas fuller the 3rd" in 20-16. officials say "ellinger" pleade guilty to reckless homicide" and "admitted to bein a habitual offender". sentencing is set for march 14th. this plea deal.. will "cap" his prison time to "18"-years. "ellinger" will also receive credit with time served.. which totals "717"-days.. just shy of "2"-years. our news 10 crew in the courtroom says .. it got emotional in court today. that's as the witness who found "fuller" dead.. gave her testimony. the jury also listened "to the 9-1-1 call" from that night. several witnesses described their perspectives of the night. one witness says .. she saw "ellinger's girlfriend" holding a gun in her hand.. but never told anyone there, or any detectives. "a jury" is now selected.. "fo a child