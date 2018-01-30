Speech to Text for Funeral Services set for local soldier

training. [b3]soldier funeral services-vo max fs "united states army 1st lieutenant".. "clayton cullen".. died during a military training exercise earlier this month.. when his apache helicopter crashed "at fort irwin, california". we've been following his death since it happened. news 10's.. "patrece dayton".. joins us now.. with the latest on his homecoming.. and services. "patrece"... ///////// "25"-year-old first lieutenant "clayton cullen" has strong roots in southern indiana. he grew up in bicknell. he was better known as "clay" i his hometown. a "20-11" graduate of north kno high school. a member of the national honor society and m-v-p of the school's soccer team. he joined the united states army in 20-15. after graduating from "indiana university's" r-o-t-c program..."cull en" became a pilot. i want to walk you through the route from the airport back home. the coach carrying first lieutenant cullen is expected to leave the indianapolis airport at "6"- o'clock tomorrow morning. the procession.. which will be led by the patriot guard riders.. will head west on interstate "70". then south on u-s highway "41".. passing through sullivan county around 7:30 a-m. down state road 5-50 east to state road 67 to main street in bicknell. ending at the funeral home. authorities will hold traffic at major intersections as the fallen soldier passes through the area. you're encouraged to line the route to give cullen a hero's welcome...to his final resting place. visitation for "cullen" is set for friday from "2" to "7" at north knox high school. funeral services are scheduled for saturday at "10" a-m. "cullen" will be laid to rest a "bicknell memorial cemetery with full military honors. you can make a memorial contribution in "cullen's" honor.. to the north knox scholarship foundation .. we've placed details over on w-t-h-i t-v dot com. back to you. /////// "news 10" will