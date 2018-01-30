wx_icon Terre Haute 29°

ISU baseball picked third in MVC preseason poll

Sycamores went 29-26 last year

Posted: Tue Jan 30 14:22:07 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 30 14:22:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

17 days away, big things are expected this year from the sycamores.... today isu was picked to finish third in the mvc preseason poll... dallas baptist was picked as the preseason favorite to win the conference... the sycamores return six starters and three pitchers from last years team that went 29-26..... isu opens their season february 16th in las vegas.... senior dane giesler was named to presesaon all-

