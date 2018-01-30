wx_icon Terre Haute 29°

wx_icon Robinson 29°

wx_icon Zionsville 28°

wx_icon Rockville 29°

wx_icon Casey 30°

wx_icon Brazil 29°

wx_icon Marshall 29°

Clear

THN-THS Shoe Trophy preview

Braves-Patriots set to meet Wednesday

Posted: Tue Jan 30 14:21:17 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 30 14:21:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for THN-THS Shoe Trophy preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

haute south boys basketball game in... the two rivals are set to meet tomorrow at south... several things will be on the line... one the shoe trophy and two.....both these teams sit three and one and tied for second place in conference indiana ..... both teams always try to treat this like any other game, but everyone knows this is rivalry game is extra special! first pitch for the indiana state baseball season is just

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It