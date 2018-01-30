Speech to Text for First Friday: Love is in the air

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

terre haute. make it a date night with dinner and a trip to a museum or gallery. shop for your sweetheart. make it a family night. show your love for local! swope art museum: opening reception for in collaboration: roger shimonmura and the lawrence lithography workshop and garo antreasian: the fragments portfolio. other attractions include the alliance of the swope art raffle and mardi gras mask making, in preparation for our annual mardi gras party. it is also j. ford's date night at the swope! bring a date to the museum and snap a selfie with our diana sculpture. post your selfie on facebook, tag j. ford's, and receive a free "stiffy snack" at j. ford's tha night only. please make you dinner reservations by calling j. ford's . special events and specials at businesses and locations all over the downtown area including restaurants and museums first friday - love downtown is sponsored