Top 10 states for driving

drive". "wallet-hub" ranks illinois tenth in the country for drivers. despite being in the top ten - one driver in marshall illinois says he's surprised illinois is ranked so low. news 10's brady harp explains. illinois driver david gagen has been driving for over 50 years. david gagen: "i've been driving since i was sixteen." he says when he has to leave the state - sometimes it can be a rough trip. david gagen: "i've been to a lot of other interstates and towns and everything and they don't know how to drive half of them don't indiana is alright - they've got good drivers - it's just that a lot of people don't go by the law you know." gagen says he wasn't surprised to learn illinois was recently ranked in the top ten best states to drive in during a recent study. the study was conducted by financial website wallethub - taking into account traffic delays, gas prices, and road conditions. area drivers say road conditions are usually better in indiana - but gas prices can go either way. david gagen: "when the gas prices in indiana go down - we go down - and when they go up we go up." gagen says he was actually surprised illinois was ranked at 10. david gagen: "ten? i figured we would be in the top five or four you know up in there because we've got some of the best roads in illinois and the interstate is starting to deteriorate." in marshall, illinois - brady harp - news 10. indiana was ranked 15th in the study. additionally - "wallethub" ranked illinois in the top five states with the most auto repair shops per capita. indiana was in the top five for lowest auto maintenence costs per capita.