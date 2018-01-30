Speech to Text for Sexual harassment training in Indiana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

say they want to keep indiana out of headlines for sexual harassment. that's after a proposal approved by the house of representatives. news 10's alia blackburn has more on what this means for the people who represent you in the hoosier state. many know them as the faces behind the sexual misconduct headlines across the country... aryona branch, freshman "it's kind of sickening that it's as big as it is, like the issue is." it's the headlines that many -- like college students -- see every day. emari washington, freshman "seeing like our president, seeing public figures, people who are actually in power being able to just take advantage of women and take advantage of people who obviously don't have as much power or as much wealth as them, it's a shame and it's something that needs to stop." an amendement to indiana house bill 13-09 looks to educate state lawmakers... the proposal would require house and senate members to undergo at least an hour of sexual harassment training every year. representative cherrish pryor is the author of that proposal. in a release -- she says right now -- only staff is required to take the training and lawmakers should not be excluded from that. she went on to say that public officials demonstrate the highest quality of character and that this training sends a clear message that harassment of any kind will not be tolerated in indiana's general assembly. students we spoke with at indiana state university -- say it's a change that needs to happen for more than just lawmakers. "it's something that's there for everybody, everyone should at least take some type of course regardless of what kind of education level." "it could hel them better help people that are sexually harassed or abused, or have been...things like that. so the more education that is out on it, the better we're off." moving the state forward through education. in terre haute -- alia blackburn -- news 10. prior to the amendment -- house bill 13-09 only included training for elected "county" officials. according to the indiana general assembly