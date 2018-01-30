wx_icon Terre Haute 26°

Food and Beverage Tax

Posted: Mon Jan 29 19:16:03 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 29 19:16:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

passed the indiana senate today. the bill would give the "county council" the final say on whether the new tax would be implemented. it would add 1-percent to all restaurant bills. the additional revenue would help pay for a convention center in terre haute. the bill now moves to the "house ways and means committee". terre haute legislators alan morrison and bob heaton will sponsor the bill in the house. state leaders

