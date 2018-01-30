Speech to Text for Reaction from those that knew Oswald

from the beginning... alice "anita" oswald has been described as a fierce advocate for animals... a small... but mighty voice for needy pets. her friends say -- she did not "deserve what she got." covered: "my heart just broke, i mean, now we know." jerri laubert is one of a few people who knew alice "anita" oswald well. "she said 'i'd much rather be around animals than people.'" laubert says her friendship with oswald spanned three decades but grew stronger when she started volunteering at oswald's pet rescue -- harmony haven. oswald's car... with her body inside ... was pulled from beneath the ice earlier this year. " it breaks my heart... knowing that somebody did this to a 77- year-old woman that all she did was care about animals." the positive i-d of oswald's body is devastating... but laubert says there is some closure now. "okay, now we know it's her, let's find who did it and let's get this case moving." "i hope they have a ton of evidence on this person and i want to sit in the courtroom while they're being tried." laubert says she is left now with only memories... covered: "i hope she's not forgotten." "i hope she can rest in peace knowing that the animals that she cared for are being taken care of, loved and pampered. i think that helps get through this." covered: "she didn't deserve her ending." laubert says she will be following developments in this case closely. she says oswald was a fighter and she thinks she fought till the end.