Grace Waggoner honored

Vincennes Rivet junior named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week

Posted: Mon Jan 29 19:00:27 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 29 19:00:27 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Grace Waggoner honored

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

waggoner has developed into one of the top players in the state... the junior today was named a ibca-subway player of the week... last tuesday she set a new school single game record with 43 points, breaking the old mark that had be set back in 1983..... in two wins last week she averaged 32 points ...... for the season waggonner is averaging a double- double..... waggoner and the 1a rivet lady patriots open setionals this friday at loogootee... they drew a bye and face the winner between loogootee and orleans... that does it for sports, we'll have more news

