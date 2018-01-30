Speech to Text for Etling taking part in All-Star event

ability on a national stage .... etling has been selected to take part in the 20th annual state farm all-star challenge in dallas .... this event features 24 college football standouts, divided into six teams based on their college conference... the former lsu qb is part of the four-member sec squad ... etling is currently training in california as he gets prepared for the upcoming nfl draft... this past season for the tigers the senior threw just 16 touchdowns to just interceptions for tigers... you can catch etling in action friday night at the state farm all-star challenge on espn2, starting at 9 p-m eastern time.... purdue senior vince edwards today was named the big