Speech to Text for Sullivan Pool plans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

as news 10's lacey clifton found out -- one local city is trying to decide what's next for their's. that's right -- the sullivan city pool is in need of some major repairs. at this point -- officials are turning to the community for some input. "we worked out of a church for ten years and we stepped out in faith and now we built our business we've been here for six years." jodee minks is the director and owner of cross your heart kids club academy. from her daycare-- you can see the sullivan city pool. she says it's the main reason she chose the location. "we have at least 50 kids a day maybe at the most and we take them three days a week to the pool. so it'd be a big impact for us. the kids love it and it's been a part of our program for almost fifteen years." but now -- the future of the pool is up in the air. that's as the list of repairs and renovations continues to grow. "the trouble is the more people i talk to, the higher the dollar number goes. so it's possible, quite possible that we just simply can't open this year." the final decision on closing the pool won't come until february. but in the mean time -- the sullivan city park board needs feedback from the community. "it's beyond the city park board, it's more than we can do by ourselves. we are very willing to do something, we want to do something, we just need to know what that something is, made by a decision that's more than just the five of us." minks has been to past pool input meetings. she also encourages others to show up. if not because it's your tax dollars -- then do it for the youth. "any small town like we are, there needs to be something for kids to do. we have an awesome park and the pool is somewhere in the summer for the kids to come and enjoy." coming up tomorrow on news 10 -- we explore one possible future for the pool. it's an idea that could mean good things for local businesses as well. back to you. the city park's board will be holding a public input