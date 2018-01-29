Speech to Text for Boys and Girls Club donation drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

why indiana state university is doing it's best to make that a reality. the criminology and criminal justice department teamed up with the terre haute area association of realtors. they held an art supply drive. it's for the terre haute boys and girls club. "organizers say" "paper", "markers", "colored pencils", and "similar items" are all welcome. " you know to help out students and kids, you know whether it's giving art supplies or it gives them some activities maybe some after school stuff so it just really helps keep kids busy, occupied, learning, that sort of thing." //////// you still have plenty of time to donate. "this donation drive" runs through the end of march. "organizers say" .. cash donations are welcome too. items will be given "to the boys and girls club" in early april. for a wish list of items wanted.. and where to drop them off .. be sure to check- out "w-t-h-i t-v dot com". one former terre haute south football player was invited to