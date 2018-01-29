Speech to Text for Flu vs School Cleaning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

hard to keep students healthy. news 10's kylee stewart tells us how "vigo county" schools are keeping germs at bay.. the flu virus is still going around.. and will likely be here for another few weeks! which is why local schools are making sure students don't get sick! the vigo county school corporation says they are cleaning as much as possible to ward off germs.. custodians work during the day to clean all surfaces students touch.. then, second shift custodians clean the school when students go home. "just try to keep everything as clean as we can and keep the bug away" many kids are struggling with the illness.. going to the nurse's office when they're not feeling well.. and getting sent home. because of this ... school officials say they have all purpose cleaners that take away germs! "not just a disinfectant but is also a cleaner. so we're cleaning and disinfecting all at the same." students are encouraged to wash their hands as much as possible.. "teachers will remind the kids 'be sure and wash your hands on your way out'." klipple says their main goal is to just keep up with cleaning.. "i mean that's all we can do is just keep up on it as much as possible" klipple also says it's important to make sure to keep your child home from school if they're sick. that's so they don't share the illness with other kids.. back to you..