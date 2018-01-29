Speech to Text for Sunday sales in Paris

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

but believe it or not... a small town in illinois finds itself in a similar situation. that's because the "local" government body sets the alcohol regulations there. news 10's chris piper takes us across the state line to paris, illinois. buying and selling alcohol seven days a week. something the small town of paris isn't able to do. but with the recent talk of sunday sales in indiana, change could spill over to the land of lincoln. "i think eventually we will see paris vote in sunday sales. i think it'll be restricted." fuzzy mcdaniel works at a local liquor store in paris. he says the alcohol laws are put in place by each city in illinois. so if paris were to allow sunday sales, there would be some restrictions, most likely on hours of sale. "twelve to seven. and that should be plenty on sunday." now, there are some exemptions. currently you're permitted to serve alcohol on sundays if you are a restaurant that serves at least sixty to forty percent ... sixty percent food to forty percent alcohol, that is, but laws like that are making shops like mcdaniels lose business. "i have customers that are going to chrisman on sundays, that don't pick up on saturday night." and like any other business, mcdaniel supports change that will bring more customers to this small town. "for business, i think it would be better. i really do." which means if laws change in indiana, some illinois towns may not be far behind. reporting in paris illinois, chris piper, storm team 10. for more information on laws and regulations... visit our website, wthi-tv dot com. an indiana house panel gives its