Speech to Text for Buddy Ellinger trial starts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a vigo county man accused of murder. today a jury was seated in the case against "buddy ellinger junior". police say "ellinger junior" killed "thomas fuller the third" in 20-16.. police found "fuller" shot to death at the" greenwood manor apartments". during today's hearing....the state called the victim's brother to the stand. news 10 plans to be at the trial again tomorrow morning. it is expected to last through friday. stick with us on air and online for the latest developments all