wx_icon Terre Haute 29°

wx_icon Robinson 29°

wx_icon Zionsville 26°

wx_icon Rockville 29°

wx_icon Casey 27°

wx_icon Brazil 29°

wx_icon Marshall 29°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Buddy Ellinger trial starts

Buddy Ellinger trial starts

Posted: Mon Jan 29 15:24:38 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 29 15:24:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Buddy Ellinger trial starts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a vigo county man accused of murder. today a jury was seated in the case against "buddy ellinger junior". police say "ellinger junior" killed "thomas fuller the third" in 20-16.. police found "fuller" shot to death at the" greenwood manor apartments". during today's hearing....the state called the victim's brother to the stand. news 10 plans to be at the trial again tomorrow morning. it is expected to last through friday. stick with us on air and online for the latest developments all

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It