Sarah Travioli changes her plea

charges in connection to the death of "cameron hoopingarner". authorities say "sarah travioli" admitted to not making a call to report the neglect hoopingarner suffered. her other charges stemmed from her two children testing positive for methamphetami ne. travioli was one of the legal guardians of cameron. he died last year at age 9. at the time cameron weighed only 15 pounds. a medical examiner said "cameron" starved to death. "travioli" will be sentenced "march 5th". for now.. she'll be held "in the women's prison in rockville". opening arguments began in the trial of