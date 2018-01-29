Speech to Text for Oswald officially identified

the death of a missing terre haute woman good evening and thanks for joining us. news 10 broke the story from vigo county coroner dr. susan amos. she said d-n-a testing confirmed a body found inside a car that was pulled from a rural pond is that of alice "anita" oswald. so, does this change the course of the investigation into her homicide? news 10's jon swaner spoke with the police chief this afternoon. he has more live from police headquaters. it's tonight's top story. police chief john plasse said they had the advantage of seeing oswald's body for themselves when they found it. [b2]alice anita oswald identification-live vo while it wasn't abolutely certain, they had a pretty good idea it was oswald's body they recovered. and they told us back in early january her death was a homicde. dr. amos would not give us any additional information regarding oswald's death. that's because the investigation is ongoing. the police chief said no resources will be spared in this investigation. "i know it's frustrating. it's frustrating for us and i'm sure for anita's family who don't have any arrests in this case yet, but we will continue until we do so, and we're not going to stop until that happens." ////////// chief plasse said they're not sure exactly how long anita and her vehicle were inside that pond. but police are running off the assumption that it was in the pond shortly after anita turned up missing in early november. live at terre haute police headquaters, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. as we've reported before....oswald was a well known animal lover.