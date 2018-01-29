Speech to Text for Swope Mardi Gras

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

join the fun on friday, february 9, 2018 at the terre haute brewing company! transport yourself to bourbon street without ever leaving the haute! party goers will enjoy all-new entertainment this year; straight from chicago, this is a show you won't want to miss. we are so excited to be partnering with the terre haute brewing company for this year's mardi gras party! our new venue will offer more room, more vip tables, and more fun! indulge in king cakes and specialty cocktails at our cash bar, take selfies at our new photo booth, or strike a pose for our roving photographer. as always, dance the night away with the best mix of blues and dance music. so come meet your king and queen-and dress for a mardi gras party-where else can you wear feathers and sequins at the same time? mardi gras is a fun-raiser for the swope art museum. all proceeds go towards providing all of our free programs, such as art start , second saturday studio , first fridays, tours and our forever free