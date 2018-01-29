wx_icon Terre Haute 34°

Clear
Trial set to begin for Terre Haute murder case

Posted: Mon Jan 29 04:15:33 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 29 04:15:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Jade Scott

that suspect -- is "buddy ellinger junior". news 10's kiley thomas is live at the vigo county courthouse to explain what's next. //////// right now -- that man is behind bars. in just a few hours -- he'll appear in court. police say -- "buddy ellin- ger junior" -- killed another man in "20-16". that victim -- is "thomas fuller the third". that's after police found "fuller" shot to death at the greenwood manor apartments. "ellin-ger" was arrested during a police stand-off in august that year. you're looking at video from the incident. the stand-off with the terre haute police department's special response team -- lasted several hours. news 10 will be in the courtroom for ellin-ger's first day of trial this morning. you can tune in for news 10 midday the latest developments. live vigo co - kt news 10. a man is now behind bars this morning -- facing

