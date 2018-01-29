wx_icon Terre Haute 34°

wx_icon Robinson 32°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 34°

wx_icon Casey 30°

wx_icon Brazil 34°

wx_icon Marshall 34°

Clear
Coroner positively identifies body located in Honda CRV to be missing Terre Haute woman Full Story
Livestream View Now

73 years free, Eva Kor celebrates liberation day

Saturday was the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camps.

Posted: Sun Jan 28 20:54:51 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Jan 28 20:54:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for 73 years free, Eva Kor celebrates liberation day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of the auschwitz concentration camp. holocaust survivor -- eva kor -- was just nine-years-old at the time. in honor of this day... kor shared her experiences about auschwitz and the events that happened during that time. it was quite the crowd as many came together to learn more about this point in history. there's another opportunity to learn more about the holocaust and survivor eva kor. a documentary is being made in her honor. the film -- called "eva" -- tells the story about her life and mission. you can be there for the premier in indianapolis! it's thursday -- april 5th -- at clowe's memorial hall on butler university's campus. you can buy tickets online. we have that information for you on our website -- wthi- tv-dot-com. illinois will start accepting income tax returns for

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It