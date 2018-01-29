wx_icon Terre Haute 34°

wx_icon Robinson 32°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 34°

wx_icon Casey 30°

wx_icon Brazil 34°

wx_icon Marshall 34°

Clear
Coroner positively identifies body located in Honda CRV to be missing Terre Haute woman Full Story
Livestream View Now

Local youth bowling league offers scholarships to students

Students struck out in a good way on Sunday.

Posted: Sun Jan 28 20:50:18 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Jan 28 20:50:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Local youth bowling league offers scholarships to students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the youth bowling league. students represented their schools at the vigo bowl.. the winners received scholarship money for college. organizers say the league is so large -- they had to divide it into north and south divisions. this way they can represent their school. it gives them a sense of pride. it's very good for them, it really is. more than 100 students competed today. on top of that -- more than 15- thousand dollars worth of scholarships were given out. students will take to the pins next week at paradise lanes in clinton, indiana. a little boy -- battling cancer -- gets

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It