Speech to Text for Police say no injuries in afternoon crash in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

happened this afternoon on ohio and third street. terre haute police told us a vehicle hit a mustang. police say the impact caused a chain reaction with an s-u-v. -- which ended up hitting the median. officials told us the mustang hit a fire hydrant on the street. police were able to catch up with the driver who caused the accident at 19th and crawford. no other information has been released. a man accused of murder in terre haute will go to trial tomorrow...