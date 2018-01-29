wx_icon Terre Haute 34°

Police say no injuries in afternoon crash in Terre Haute

It happened Sunday afternoon on 3rd and Ohio Street.

Posted: Sun Jan 28 20:48:09 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Jan 28 20:48:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

happened this afternoon on ohio and third street. terre haute police told us a vehicle hit a mustang. police say the impact caused a chain reaction with an s-u-v. -- which ended up hitting the median. officials told us the mustang hit a fire hydrant on the street. police were able to catch up with the driver who caused the accident at 19th and crawford. no other information has been released. a man accused of murder in terre haute will go to trial tomorrow...

