Speech to Text for Terre Haute Police train at Honey Creek Mall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the worst scenarios all to keep our communities safe. news 10's garrett brown spent the day with the terre haute police department. he gives us a behind the scenes look at today's special training session. special response teams need to be ready for a number of scenarios. but no matter what situation it may be the environment plays a factor as well. that's why they got together to practice at one of the more populated places in town. patrik cherian has spent nearly 5 years working in retail. many of those years spent in large shopping centers like honey creek mall. "i would say even in the smallest mall in one particular store your looking at least four to five hundred people a day." with so many people in one place it raises the question of security. not just for shoppers but employees. "when you have a lot of people. a lot of high traffic your always thinking about security and thinking what about what happens if you need to escalate it beyond what the mall can handle." that's why the terre haute police came to the mall sunday night after hours to do special response training. they focus on multiple exercises for any situation they may come across. "and we'll run a number of different scenarios while we're here. whether it be active shooter and response to active shooter to barricade suspects." its training the force takes every seriously. with one of the biggest factors being other people in the mall. they want to make sure that everyone is safe no matter the scenario. "civilian safety is our top priority no matter what we do in any kind of venue. whether it's a house or large venue. indoors, outdoors, it will always be our number one priority is to protect their lives." as for cherian he is happy to know that police do these practices... this as they train for the worst to make the "best" outcome. "it gives you that peace of mind and give you that confidence and security in their ability's to handle those situations just a huge weight off your shoulders knowing their prepared." a preparedness for any situation where ever it may be. in terre haute with photojournalist austin fagg, garrett brown news 10. police say no injuries came out of a hit and run crash in terre