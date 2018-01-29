wx_icon Terre Haute 34°

Missing Dugger man found

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reports Isaac Bradbury has been found safe and alive.

Posted: Sun Jan 28 20:44:07 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Jan 28 20:44:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

were concerned for his well being when he was reported missing. this is 23-year-old isaac bradbury. earlier tonight -- the sullivan county sheriff's office said he left his home in dugger between the hours of midnight and 4 o'clock this morning. a couple of hours before this newscast -- sheriff clark cottom said bradbury had been found in newberry, indiana. that's in greene county. police say he is alive and safe. officials report no foul play is suspected and no charges will be filed. police spend a lot of time

