Speech to Text for State loses to Bradley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

one is just as important in the uber-competitive missouri valley conference.. the sycamores hosting bradley for a conference showdown at hulman center.. check out this movement.. clayton hughes to brenton scott to jordan barnes .. there's not question that one's going in.. an open j-b is a scoring j-b.. later.. he's sharing the wealth.. the kick to scott for a corner three.. b-scott goes for 17 points for i-s-u.. then.. braves in transition.. ball is tipped away and barnes recovers it.. and he flips the script.. barnes takes it to the house.. let's give him a free throw while we're at it.. he leads the sycamores with 19.. later.. tyreke key streaks across the lane and throws it back in off the glass .. i-s-u fights to the lead after trailing most of the first half .. but indiana state had no answer for bradley's nate kennell.. he hits three threes in the final four minutes of play.. a costly home loss for the sycamores .. bradley beats i-s-u 81-73.. state falls to 5-5 and tied for 5th in the m-v-c.. coach greg lansing says if the sycamores want to be in the conference race .. it all starts within. [e6]indiana state vs bradley-sot they've got to say something to each other. it can't be just me yelling at them when they make mistakes. they've got to tell each other the truth and hold each other accountable. i think it is the leadership and that's on me. i've kind of taken a back seat and haven't really spoken out and held guys accountable. but that's going to change. and i think it's just going to change by guys caring more about winning. the indiana state women go