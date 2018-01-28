wx_icon Terre Haute 28°

Rose-Hulman sweeps Transy

Engineer men and women win key conference matchups.

Posted: Sat Jan 27 21:23:47 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Jan 27 21:23:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

standings.. they're hosting transy.. 1st quarter.. former north patriot charlie aimone with the baseline floater.. he goes for a double-double.. 19 points and ten boards .. then a bloomfield guy getting it done.. eli combs with the low post hook shot.. he had five for the engineers.. later.. aimone with the nice bounce pass between the defenders to john czarnecki for the lay in.. 16 points for him .. the engineers holds on to win a nailbiter and move to 10-2 in the h-c-a-c.. rose beats the pioneers 70-69. winning streaks on the line in the women's matchup.. rose with 13- straight.. pioneers eleven in a row. one ends today .. ally bromenschenkel goes to her sister abby and she splashes the three ball.. 13 points in the game for her.. pioneers triple teaming and that means somebody is open.. it's jenna queary who hits the baseline j.. engineers out in front. later.. the cross court pass by to alyzia dilworth for the three of her 13 points.. rose-hulman stays perfect in the conference and make it 14 in a row.. engineers win 68-56. that's it for sports. we're going to take a quick timeout. news 10 will

