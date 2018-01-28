Speech to Text for Travis Smith dedication

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

star travis smith was killed in a tragic car accident at ball state university.. but as sports director rick semmler shows us.. smith is still having a big impact in muncie more than a decade later. when ball state was in the process of building their beautiful new state of the art indoor golf facility, a former cardinal wanted to make sure travis smith would be apart of it. "ball state golf family really meant something and that meant putting travis first. that was the inspiration and coach loved the idea" ross cosat and travis entered bsu together in 2006. ross not only loss a teammate, but a good friend when travis passed. that's why it was important to his family to have this travis smith short game center memorial from the cosat family. it was unveiled saturday during the dedication for the programs new golf facility. "to keep that family together. to keep everyone happy and loving and keep that community together is really important. this cements that for any new recruits of current golfers that come in." "travis was only at ball state for five months. i think the impact he had is a true statement to great kid he was." "his name is on the wall here. that's a testament to the impact he had here in a short period of time." travis smith may be gone, but his legacy still lives on with the ball state golf team! "he's a member of our family and the smith family is apart of our family. i remember going through that tough time when travis passed i promised tami we'd never forget and we'll never forget him. "if you would have told me i'd have a happy day on january 27th i would of never believed you. this dedicated to travis on anniversary of his passing is just perfect. nearly 200 people showed up to the opening of the new facility..