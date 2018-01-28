Speech to Text for Several Valley wrestlers advance to regionals

bloomington at the sectional meet .. west vigo's annalyse dooley nearly pins her opponent on her way to a victory.. the viking sophomore finishes in 4th place .. she's the first female wrestler from the county to ever qualify for regionals .. at 1-26.. west vigo's seth rohrbach turns things around on his opponent to claim 3rd place in the weight class.. vikings would take 3rd in the team total as well.. in the championship at 152.. boone barney from north gets pinned to finish 2nd in the sectional.. he's the lone patriot moving on to regionals. south's martin perez couldn't overcome in the 1-95 title match.. but he's still one of 8 braves to move on to regionals.. but sullivan's kenton williams the big winner in the area .. he gets a takedown in the final seconds of the match to win the sectional title at 2-20.. he's moving on along with a few of his arrow teammates. eleven years ago today former terre haute south