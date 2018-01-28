wx_icon Terre Haute 28°

Clear

Lincoln pulls upset at Bosse

Alices beat 3A No. 2 Evansville Bosse 85-82.

Posted: Sat Jan 27 21:15:53 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Jan 27 21:15:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Lincoln pulls upset at Bosse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

bosse.. it was close in the 3rd until lincoln catches fire.. sam corrona drills the 3 to put the alices up by four.. and they would grow that margin.. corrona drills another 3, vincennes lincoln hits 15 three pointers in this game.. here's another one.. hunter hopwood this time makes it a 17-point lead bosse would rally big time.. but the alices hold them off down the streatch.. lincoln wins 85-82. several area wrestling teams in action in

