South comes up second short against Brownsburg

south braves locked in another close battle tonight.. maynard lewis's squad back on the home floor.. taking on brownsburg.. 4th quarter.. deavion washington the spin.. fights through the contact and somehow gets that one to fall.. the indiana state commit leads the team with 22 points.. later.. in transition.. washington a little misdirection to malik logsdon.. he goes for 16 in the game.. then.. south trailing late.. craig porter drives and the finger roll is good.. it's a one point game .. two seconds left.. washington forces the shot.. no good.. dylan turner there for the putback .. but it's after the buzzer.. brownsburg survives a big rally from terre haute south .. the bulldogs hold on to win it 58-57.. vincennes lincoln goes on the road to face 3-a number 2