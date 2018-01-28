wx_icon Terre Haute 30°

wx_icon Robinson 29°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 30°

wx_icon Casey 29°

wx_icon Brazil 30°

wx_icon Marshall 30°

Clear

Church hosts Wild Game Dinner in Terre Haute

This was the 12th year for the event.

Posted: Sat Jan 27 20:36:38 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Jan 27 20:36:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Church hosts Wild Game Dinner in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in terre haute tonight... that's with the "wild game dinner" at union christian church. randy anderson -- a "professional predator caller" -- was the guest speaker. he shared his techniques -- including coyote calling -- for attendees. organizers say this dinner was an opportunity to celebrate faith and popular hobbies. [b13]wild game dinner-sot vo "invite men and women in that have the common theme of enjoying hunting and fishing and also so we can share the love of jesus with them" this is the 12th year for the event.. more than 280 people attended this year. news 10 will be right back. the biggest

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It