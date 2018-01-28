Speech to Text for Past employees watch old power plant get torn down

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

energy -- but for the men and women who once worked at the wabash river plant... news 10's garrett brown has more on how this tear down is bringing up memories for former employees. it was a sight to see but very few were able to get a close up shot of duke energys demolition project. but among those who were able to attend were veterans of this once strong power source for the valley. norman savant has lived in vigo county all his life. he's spent a lot of time here at the wabash valley generating station. "i had thirty five years, all at this one place. all at wabash." duke energy invited those who used to work here at the facility to watch the implosion. it served as a reunion for many to catch up. "a few of them i haven't seen in 15 twenty years even though we live in the same area but you just don't run into some of them." rick burger of duke energy says the cleanup of the old facility will open up new options down the road. they haven't made any official plans yet. but removing this old facility is the first step. "we have all the infrastructure as we start to look at the things here. we have a large gas line. we have this switch yard behind me that we have invested a lot of dollars for reliability things." but he also knows that this place holds a lot of personal valuespecifically for those who have spent so much of their time there. "knowing some of the men and women that have worked here it's a sad day, it really is but you gotta look for the future and that's what i believe we do at duke energy." as the dust settles those who worked many long hours here know that you cant prevent change. they will only remember the times they had. "it was a good place to work. hard and hot, but it was a good place to work." now the next big phase is imploding the rest of the facility. duke energy says they hope to do this by the end of the year. back to you. we've