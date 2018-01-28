Speech to Text for Duke Energy implodes generating station chimney

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and a loss of power on the north end of terre haute. that came from duke energy after they did some major work at their wabash river plant... take a look at this. this is from today's smoke stack implosion -- on the south side of the plant. this is from today's smoke stack implosion -- on the south side of the plant. the stack -- that once stood 500 feet tall -- was the first "big" project in the plant's demolition. a sight to see -- of course -- but it didn't come without a little bit of inconvenience. duke energy told us loose dirt thrown from the demolition caused a slight power outage for some customers. [b2]implosion reax-wipe vo the smoke stack implosion also brought out a crowd today. onlookers watched the collapse from the landing at fort harrison. some travelled from out of state just to see the smoke stack fall. one woman -- who now lives in georgia -- told us her husband has ties to the former plant site. "my husband worked at the power plant for duke energy for over 30 years and i was just very interested to see how it would look, what would happen." as you can imagine today was a big day for not