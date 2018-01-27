Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today we'll see scattered showers until the afternoon. temperatures still warm, with a high of 52. rain clearing out by the afternoon making for a clear sky overnight. cooler tonight, with a low dropping down to 29. heading into sunday, another nice day. mostly sunny with a day time high of 47. monday though, we start to see some changes. temperatures hovering right around freezing with the chance for a few flurries.