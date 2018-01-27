wx_icon Terre Haute 48°

wx_icon Robinson 47°

wx_icon Zionsville 45°

wx_icon Rockville 48°

wx_icon Casey 51°

wx_icon Brazil 48°

wx_icon Marshall 48°

Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Showers today, but much warmer.

Posted: Sat Jan 27 06:23:19 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Jan 27 06:23:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today we'll see scattered showers until the afternoon. temperatures still warm, with a high of 52. rain clearing out by the afternoon making for a clear sky overnight. cooler tonight, with a low dropping down to 29. heading into sunday, another nice day. mostly sunny with a day time high of 47. monday though, we start to see some changes. temperatures hovering right around freezing with the chance for a few flurries. 85-thousand jobs need filled in indiana right now. the state is setting up new showers until the afternoon. temperatures still warm, with a high of 52. rain clearing out by the afternoon making for a clear sky overnight. cooler tonight, with a low dropping down to 29. heading into sunday, another nice day. mostly sunny with a day time high of 47. monday though, we start to see some changes. temperatures hovering right around freezing with the chance for a few flurries. 85-thousand jobs need filled in indiana right now. the state is setting up new showers until the afternoon. temperatures still warm, with a high of 52. rain clearing out by the afternoon making for a clear sky overnight. cooler tonight, with a low dropping down to 29. heading into sunday, another nice day. mostly sunny with a day time high of 47. monday though, we start to see some changes. temperatures hovering right around freezing with the chance for a few flurries. 85-thousand jobs need filled in indiana right now. showers until the afternoon. temperatures still warm, with a high of 52. rain clearing out by the afternoon making for a clear sky overnight. cooler tonight, with a low dropping down to 29. heading into sunday, another nice day. mostly sunny with a day time high of 47. monday though, we start to see some changes. temperatures hovering right around freezing with the chance for a few flurries. 85-thousand jobs need filled in indiana right now. the state is setting up new paths for veterans to

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It