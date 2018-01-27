Speech to Text for In The Paint - Jan. 26 (Pt. 3)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

all week long to think about it.. the alices lost last friday night to county rival south knox.. it was lincoln's first loss to the spartans since 19-93.. and you had to have a feeling the alices might respond in a big way tonight.. vincennes lincoln back at alice arena against evansville harrison... alices inbounding.. jackson fortune finds sam corrona.. count the three ball.. alices up by double digits.. then.. caden kotter draws the double team.. he smartly kicks out to tate schuckman for another three.. he goes for 25 points for the alices.. and how about some redemption for hunter hopwood.. he missed the buzzer beater against south knox.. but does it today before halftime .. vincennes lincoln gets things back on track with a nice win tonight.. the alices knock off evansville harrison 68-59. the spartans looking for a win of their own tonight.. south knox sqauring off against north posey.. 1st quarter.. if you're gonna let nick johnson have it.. he'll take it.. plenty of space to drain the three ball.. spartans ahead early.. johnson feeling it in this one.. he drives at the defender then pops the step back j.. gotta love when shots like that fall.. later.. brandon fickling cleans up the glass.. he fights hard for the second chance points.. the spartan senior puts up 19 points and 12 rebounds .. south knox puts another one in the win column against north posey.. sparty wins 64-48. the top two seeds met tonight in the lic tourney championship game... the one seed casey-westfield was going for their first lic crown since 2013, while two seeded robinson has never won the lic.... the two met in the finals at red hill... logan hawker with the three to get the warriors on the board early...he was five for five behind the arc.... robinson inbounds pass to walker sandschafer at the rim, it's good. maroons within ... maroons with a give and go to sandschafer for the hard fought lay in. he finished with 22... another three from hawker. he was feeling it tonight....finish ed with 15... here is why this casey team is so fun to watch...so unselfish ....nice ball movement ... freshman noah livingston is automatic when he's this wide open.... casey-westfield wins 67-44....the warriors continue their special season, as they add their first lic tourney title since 2013... lic third place game had marshall and flora .... marshall leaves ty warren open for the corner three. he says thank you very much, nice looking three ball from warren... marshall finds cole boyer open in the middle of the flora zone defense.....boyer money on the elbow jumper.... wade tharp has been one of the best players in the lic tourney....for some reason flora doesn't guard him..... tharp with the wide open three....he had 20.... marshall wins 66-59 ....lions take lic third place game.... [546]no 14 newton olney-vo newton and onley squared off in the lic consolation championshp.... newton's benn carr drives and finds zach jansen for an easy bucket.... dakotah brown comes off the screen on of the top of the key wide open....the olney tiger tickles the twine fromd downtown ... sutton dunn gets the ball in the post and he isn't done with this play... the banks stay open late in red hill.... dunn fading away banks in two..... olney wins 60-52...... tigers win the lic tourney consolation championshp game.... isu women had a road game at loyola... kierra isiah with